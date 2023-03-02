At its Feb. 21 meeting at the Macon County Courthouse, by a 16-4 vote, the Macon County Commission elected to continue studying possible ways, if any, to fund the building of a new vocational school in Lafayette.

With Macon County facing extensive growth, county officials are having to figure out funding for multiple near-future projects, including a new elementary school and a new vocational school.

