The Lafayette Walmart location is among those that is offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
It was announced last week that Walmart and Sam’s Club have been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of their U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to help administer COVID-19 vaccines in communities around the United States.
They were slated to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Tennessee last Friday.
Interested individuals can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine on the Walmart and Sam’s Club web sites. Appointments can be made seven days a week.
However, vaccines are available to those who fall in the current phase of vaccination.
The current phase is the 1b population, which encompasses teachers in Kindergarten through 12th grade, child-care staff and additional first responders. Also, individuals age 70 and older have now been included in the current phase.
According to a press release, it was expected that more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states would receive vaccine allocations last week. There was an emphasis placed on retail locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care.
A press release issued by Walmart states, “We took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health-care resources, among other factors, to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in medically underserved areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.”
“Ninety% of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart,” Walmart executive vice president of helath and wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus said. “We’re committed to helping people live better — and healthier — lives in Tennessee, and we take that role very seriously. We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee added, “Our top priority is to vaccinate as many people as we can in Tennessee, and Walmart is a great large-scale partner to help reach that goal. Due to the large footprint of Walmart stores across our state, we will be able to reach residents quickly and provide equitable and accessible vaccine distribution. We’re proud to partner with Walmart and know their expertise and geographic footprint will help boost our vaccine rollout and vaccination rates.”
On Jan. 28, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it was partnering with pharmacies and community health clinics across the state in an effort to expand access to the vaccine.
According to information provided by Walmart, their pharmacists — and pharmacy technicians in some states — are trained under strict, up-to-date guidelines to be able to administer vaccine shots.
In addition to the Lafayette store, other area Walmart locations that will be administering the vaccines include: Carthage, Cookeville, Gallatin, Lebanon, Madison, Mt. Juliet and Smithville.
States that will be participating include: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
