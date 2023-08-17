The tragedy that struck the family of William Cherry impacted much of Macon County over the past two weeks.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was killed in an automobile accident while working an overnight shift just after midnight on July 29.
Cherry’s funeral was held on Aug. 2 at Macon County High School.
Cherry worked in law enforcement for years in various communities. He had served in Clay County, Red Boiling Springs, and at the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s tragic for the family, department, and the county, and we send our deepest condolences and support for everyone,” Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said.
Lafayette Police Department Det. Jeff Hix was well-acquainted with Cherry, who was 55.
“We’re a brotherhood, and it breaks your heart any time any officer falls, no matter where in the world it happens,” Hix said. “This one was extremely hard. I’ve known William since childhood, and that is what makes it really hard.”
“I’ll always remember him as hilarious and fun to be around. He had a kind heart, and he’d do anything he could for you.”
Red Boiling Springs Police Chief James Killmon also knew Cherry very well.
“We’re both from Clay County,” Killmon said. “I’ve known William my whole life. He was a deputy in Clay County when I was a young child. He was fun-loving and good at his job, an excellent investigator.
“We would talk periodically. We worked night shift together at one time. I was working nights for the Red Boiling Springs Police Department, and William worked nights for the county (sheriff’s department). So, we met up often through those nights. We would often talk about how law enforcement has changed through the years, and we would cut up and laugh about life in general.”
Killmon will remember Cherry as a high-character individual.
“I’ll remember him as he was, a great person,” Killmon said. “I considered him my friend, and he will be missed dearly, both here in Macon County and in Clay County.”
Clay County Sheriff Brandon Boone served with Cherry in Clay County and knew him well.
“I knew William pretty well,” Boone said. “He worked here, and in 1998, when the sheriff lost the election, he left the sheriff’s department and came to work at the Celina Police Department.
“He was friendly and very personable. He was the kind of guy that would go out of his way to help anyone. He had the kind of personality that just blended with anyone. He got along with everyone. I never saw him in a bad mood.”
Like Killmon, Boone looked at Cherry as a friend.
“I definitely considered him a friend, and this is such a tragic loss for Macon County,” Boone said. “He was truly a good officer, and he will be missed.”
Cherry was laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon in Gamaliel Cemetery in Gamaliel, Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.