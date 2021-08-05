Lisa Webster has lots of “residents” on the 11 acres that she owns.
“I have every bug known to man … every ant, every dragonfly, every spider,” the Pleasant Shade resident said. “I have spiders the size of my hand. I have copperheads along with rattlesnakes and everything else.”
Now, for the first time in three years, Webster has clean water.
Webster became the recipient of the 34th water purification system installed in Macon County last week.
“It’s going to be a saving grace to not have to worry about that now,” Webster said.
Webster’s home is the seventh in the Wilmore Hollow area to receive a water purification system from the Living Waters for the World organization.
“It’s really huge,” Webster’s neighbor — Doug Summers — said. “I don’t even think about it (nowadays). You think about how big of an impact it has on your life to have clean water.”
Summers is one of those seven residents in that immediate area to have a water purification system installed, which occurred two years ago.
Summers has lived at his residence for 3 ½ years, relying on a hand-dug well and on bottled water for drinking and cooking.
“The creek water would rise and contaminate the well,” Summers said. “That water was no good.
“My wife loves gardening. We wanted to live out in the country and be able to live this lifestyle.”
It was his wife that discovered the Living Waters for the World organization.
“My wife set it up,” Summers said. “She said, ‘Hey, we could get our water clean.’ ”
Nashville’s Westminster Presbyterian Church — through Living Waters for the World — trains, equips and supports mission teams to share the gift of clean water.
Nine volunteers from Westminster Presbyterian visited Webster’s home last Wednesday, enduring temperatures in the 90s, to install her water purification system.
“Doug had spoken to me,” Webster said. “I had spoken to Mrs. (Donna) Easter. She’s a neighbor of mine. They just put a system in for her. Doug gave me the phone number for them. They said they would come out and test the water and figure out what system it requires.”
Westminster Presbyterian — which has a congregation of approximately 2,000 — became involved with Living Waters for the World in 2008.
The church installed three systems in Tazewell — which is located in East Tennessee — early on and also partnered with Living Waters International.
“There was a man from our church who wanted to see what we could do internationally,” Living Waters for the World Tennessee/Kentucky coordinator Dennis Williams said. “We put in one in Iquitos (in Peru). That first system went in in 2008. From that, we decided to put other systems in Peru, in schools and orphanages.
“Some of the congregation said, ‘Well, don’t we need to be doing something in Tennessee.’ We went to the guy out in Oak Ridge, and they held a workshop on Living Waters up in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Carson (Salyer, the church’s former associate pastor) was pushing us to do it, so we started trying to do it locally.”
Then, the Macon County connection began in 2012, when the group took an alternative route home to Nashville from Cookeville.
“We decided to come home a different way and were traveling on (Highway) 52,” Williams said. “We stopped at a restaurant, and I said, ‘Can I leave some brochures?’ They said, ‘If you want to know about water problems around here, go talk to that county commissioner (Jerry Ray, who was in the restaurant).’ He said, ‘We have all sorts of problems. I’m going to put you in touch with Shelvy Linville (the former Macon County mayor).’ (Linville) put us in touch with Ewing McMurtry.”
The church volunteers installed a water purification system in for McMurtry in 2012.
The first system that the group installed in Macon County was at the residence of Charlie Scoggins earlier that year.
They are averaging almost four installations per year in Macon County since that time.
“Personally, I always say that my career was with the Army Corps of Engineers, as a supervisor with the Nashville district in water resources,” Williams said. “One of our main jobs was to keep flood water away from people. One of my main jobs was to keep bad water away.
“When I retired after 35 years of doing that, I just fell into a great group of people to work with. Now, instead of taking bad water away from people, I help give good water to people.”
Salyer was among the nine individuals — all of whom are retired from a variety of professional careers and business endeavors — who worked to assist Webster last week.
For 12 months, Webster didn’t have running water before a pump was put in that pulled water in from a nearby creek that is fed by three springs. Webster was previously traveling to her daughter’s house to get water.
“We finally had steady water with no problems,” Webster said.
Webster’s daughter recently moved in with her, and now, with clean water, her mother is expected to soon move in to the residence as well.
Much of Webster’s concern involves the pollution that makes its way into the creek.
“If I’m going to drink out of it and if the fish are going to live in it, care about it,” Webster said. “I have a neighbor who is about three blocks away from me. He gets water from this creek too. I need to care about it. I know some people don’t look at it that way, but I do.
“I have underground water to no end. I have to remember to not poison it”
Webster has lived at the residence — which was owned her late husband (Vietnam veteran Jerry Webster) — since her husband died three years ago. The home has been in the family for 20 years, though Webster lived in Westmoreland with her husband prior to his death due to his health issues.
“I see this as a way to break the cycle of poor health,” Salyer said. I’m thrilled for Lisa and her daughter. They will be able to enjoy the same type of water that we have in Nashville.”
Salyer is among those who have been a part of the church’s water installation crew from its inception.
“We are a hand-on congregation,” Salyer said. “They started in 1997 building Habitat (for Humanity) houses. They have built one a year … or more. The church is very generous in suupporting this ministry.
“This is a great team. We enjoy each other’s company. When Katrina hit in 2005, we made about four dozen trips to the Gulf (Coast). Then, when we had the flood in Nashville (in 2010), we petitioned to be a resident site for workers.”
There is a testing process for the water before the group comes in to install a water purification system to determine the amount of bacteria in the water.
The Westminster Presbyterian volunteers often are able to come in and install the purification system in one day, though it sometimes occurs over two days.
Within 48 hours of the installation of the system (following the testing of the water), residents have clean drinking water.
“One of my greatest thrills is to call the homeowner and say, ‘You have clean water to drink,’ ” Williams said. “It’s a thrill to be able to do this.”
The system filters the water and runs it across an ultraviolet light that removes bacteria, allowing it to meet safe drinking-water standards.
Living Waters for the World was started in 1980 by a group of Presbyterian divinity students, and since that time, there have been more than 1,000 systems installed.
The group has installed three in Macon County this year and could potentially install two more.
Since they began, the Westminster Presbyterian Church volunteers have installed 43 water purification systems, with 34 of those being in Macon County.
Though its an ongoing effort to bring city water to the outlying areas of Macon County, there are multiple roadways in the county that do not have water lines leading to the residences.
That’s where the men from Westminster Presbyterian Church step in.
“It’s incredible,” Summers said. “They’re very generous. They are truly a blessing. Everybody I’ve met is super nice and wonderful people.”
