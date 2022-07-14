WayMakers is a faith-based life enhancement and addiction recovery service program. It also teaches life skills for teens.
Poverty, neglect, unstable homes, missing parents, abuse and more can affect how teens grow up and deal with life’s choices.
The Lafayette nonprofit WayMakers, through its Botvin Life Skills for Teens program, offers a variety of different counseling, coaching and other programs to make a difference before adulthood begins. The program also teaches young men and women how to handle their finances, and even how to change a flat tire.
The success at WayMakers is the ability to learn and adapt to life’s challenges in a positive way. Heather Kempf is one of the certified coaches for the programs at WayMakers. She said the program helps people of all ages.
“If you don’t heal the past, and determine what the pattern is, you can never move forward in a healthy way,” she said. “A person has choices in life, but you cannot take unhealed baggage into a new life, and expect a different outcome. WayMakers staff are made up of certified coaches to manage life skills. It’s not just counseling, it is giving you skills to heal and let go.”
Kempf said “there are three steps you have to come to.
Step 1: I can’t do it alone.
Step 2: God can.
Step 3: Say I can surrender to God, he’s in control.
Kempf said “until a person can surrender their problems to God, the problems are likely to continue. It is most important to heal and let go.”
WayMakers opened during the Covid pandemic, so it was a bit of a rough start. Since April 2020, the organization has grown significantly.
“We’ve grown so much since then, and the success means we now have provisions to allow us to expand in the community,” Kempf said. “We’ve even been in discussions with the local schools to see how we can help. It has not quite panned out yet, but I’m still hopeful.”
WayMakers Center is a faith based nonprofit and has certified professional recovery coaches, a certified legacy life skills and business coach, and a certified parent/teen life skills coach on staff.
For more information, call 615-670-1785. If an emergency or for immediate assistance, WayMakers recommends going to an emergency room or calling 911. The nonprofit’s website is www.waymakersonline.com.
