GALLATIN — Welch College enrolled 388 students for the 2022 Fall semester, according to Dr. Matthew McAffee, Provost at Welch College. This number marks the first increase in enrollment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, up 15% from a total enrollment of 336 in the fall of 2021.
“It has been tough navigating the challenges resulting from COVID-19 over the last two years,” McAffee said, “so we are thankful for this increase. We believe these numbers signal the beginning of our rebound from the last two years of lower enrollment.”
Full-time enrollment also improved from the COVID-19 years. Whereas COVID-19 most drastically affected traditional dormitory enrollment, this semester saw continued improvement in this area. Graduate studies, adult and online studies, and dual enrollment also showed gains.
At press time the college reported 151 dormitory students, 61 commuter students, 36 graduate students, 17 adult studies students, 43 online students, and 80 dual enrollment students. Full-time equivalency was 274 students, up from 240 last fall. Total enrollment statistics indicate students from 22 states, one U.S. territory, and six foreign countries.
“Many small church-related colleges were hit very hard during the pandemic, with some having to close their doors,” president Matt Pinson said. “We’re thankful that, despite these difficulties, the Lord has sustained Welch College and has set us on a course of recovery.”
“We’re also thankful for our new and returning students,” Pinson continued. “They have a renewed sense of vibrancy and excitement brought to the campus as we turn our focus to the prospects for future growth and opportunity as an institution. We still have our work cut out for us in this post-COVID-19 recovery period, with enrollment and donations to the college still far below pre-COVID-19 norms. But things are definitely looking up. We are thankful to the Lord for his blessings.”
