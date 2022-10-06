GALLATIN — Welch College enrolled 388 students for the 2022 Fall semester, according to Dr. Matthew McAffee, Provost at Welch College. This number marks the first increase in enrollment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, up 15% from a total enrollment of 336 in the fall of 2021.

“It has been tough navigating the challenges resulting from COVID-19 over the last two years,” McAffee said, “so we are thankful for this increase. We believe these numbers signal the beginning of our rebound from the last two years of lower enrollment.”

— Submitted

