Robert and Jackie Saunders had been trying to help a group of men get back on their feet.
Now, they’ve flipped their focus to the female gender.
The husband-wife tandem recently opened the Boyd House in Lafayette as a women’s re-entry home to help women transition from jail back into society via a 12-month program.
Robert Saunders, is originally from Matoon, Illinois, while Jackie Saunders hails from Birmingham, Alabama.
Robert Saunders has had a diverse life, consisting of law enforcement, insurance, various sales jobs, corporate jobs, and window sales, which led him to Tennessee to partner up with another man in window sales in Chattanooga from 1999 until 2004.
“I had too much money for my own good and made several bad life choices” Robert Saunders said. “I eventually was in and out of jail and began to ask myself, ‘Why does this cycle keep repeating?’ ”
Robert Saunders said that once he realized what the problem was, he decided to do something positive with his life.
“I began to work for an organization called the Lazarus Project — located in Lebanon, Tennessee — which I helped turn into a non-profit organization in 2012,” Robert Saunders said.
Robert met his wife Jackie while working with the Lazarus Project. “We got married in 2013 and lived off of the food and housing which the organization helped to provide, as well as a small stipend that helped make Jackie’s car and insurance payment and that was all we had.” Robert Saunders said. “We lived like that until the end of 2014.”
By the end of 2014, the organization split from the ministry, and Robert Saunders went back into the workforce.
“I went into automobile restoration, and I hated it,” Robert Saunders said.
He hurt his knee on the job, and in 2016, he was called back into ministry and he went to work for a recovery.
Robert Saunders said, “When working for others, you have to kind of tolerate whatever their mess is. There was a lot of bickering and turmoil, and we almost moved to Alabama but decided to stay in Tennessee and moved to Castalian Springs.”
Robert Saunders eventually found his way back into the car business.
“Tim, the guy that was training me, said, ‘I’m moving to Pennsylvania,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not moving there for $16 dollars an hour,” Robert Saunders said.
Robert Saunders decided to go out on his own, repairing automobile paint.
“I repaired scratches, chips, swirls and aged paint,” Robert Saunders said. “I got with the Porsche club and the BMW club and was working on a lot of collector cars and higher-end cars, doing ceramic coatings and things.”
However, Robert Saunders discovered he had cancer and had surgery in 2018.
“Everything just slowed down for me, and then, COVID hit and about ruined us,” Robert Saunders said. “We both got COVID this year really bad, and I ended up with long COVID for like six or eight weeks. Jackie wasn’t sure I was going to make it.”
In late 2019, the couple — along with their friend, Harold Rector — formed New Beginnings Alliance.
“New Beginnings Alliance was just the idea at that time, and we started thinking about what it would look like,” Robert Saunders said. “We spent a couple of years designing what it would look like once we started a house.”
The idea came to fruition in January 2023 during the New Beginnings Alliance annual meeting. “Harold said, ‘Well, let’s go ahead and start a house, and I’ll back the first house,” Robert Saunders said.
Rector came up with the deposit for the rental house Realtor Gene Carman found that would become Boyd House.
“When the owners found out we were going to use the house for a re-entry home for women, they fell in love with the idea and decided right then it was ours,” Robert Saunders said.
Beginning on March 4, the Boyd House was furnished and ready to go.
“John Gross donated the frames and gave us a great price on mattresses and box springs,” Robert Saunders said.
The couple said that many people and places, such as the Haven House in Westmoreland, donated furniture and other items, for which they are truly grateful.
The Boyd House is a 12-month program in participants are required to obtain employment, a savings account and attend two meetings a week.
“I teach a Christ-centered, 12-step programs for any kind of addiction, whether it be food, drugs, alcohol or whatever,” Robert Saunders said. “It’s centered around Christ and his healing power and ability to heal through His Holy Spirit.”
Jackie had worked for an accounting firm for approximately 10 years.
“I met Robert and moved up here to Tennessee,” Jackie Saunders said. “We got married and have been married for about 10 1/2 years now. I felt the Lord moving on me about opening a women’s house.
“We moved up here (Lafayette), and I started cleaning houses for extra money,” Jackie Saunders said. “Eventually, everything just came together, and here we are.”
Women must apply to get into the Boyd House.
“Angie Pedigo, one of the directors of Waymakers (Counseling Center in Lafayette) goes into the jail and does a Bible class, and she brings our applications in to the women,” Robert Saunders said. “We’ve had two meetings with (Macon County Sheriff) Joey Wilburn. He also has our applications. Also, we have some packets to give to Judge (Greg) Traylor, but we haven’t met with him yet.”
Rebecca Lopez is the first participant in the New Beginnings Alliance’s Boyd House. Originally from Arizona, the 44-year-old has been in Macon County for three years.
“I love it here,” Lopez said. “It’s a new program, and I’m the first person here, so that was kind of strange at first.
“The Saunders are wonderful people. I have only done rehab once, and it was only for eight days. It just was not for me. With inpatient rehab, you’re locked into a space, shadowed and not really dealing with reality when inside like that. I mean, they give you all the medical ways to deal with addiction, and then, you’re set free into the world. It only takes that one instance where something isn’t going right, and you’re right back where you started.”
However, despite those futile attempts in the past, Lopez is encouraged by her new path.
“So, at this point in life and at my age, I decided I needed to try something different,” Lopez said. “I basically completed my jail time. “A lot of people see these homes as just a way to get out of jail. I was tired of doing the same thing over and over again. I mean, I’d been out and had a good job, but I never really gave myself a chance to heal. Angie talked to me about this program, and I said, ‘Well, I’m going to give this one a try.’ ”
Lopez is currently looking for work.
“That’s where I am frustrated,” Lopez said. “I have a pending charge that stops me from getting many of the jobs out there. I have theft of property I pled guilty to, because I am guilty of it. Most jobs don’t want someone behind a cash register with that kind of charge.
“I’m calling Express Employment daily to see if they have anything available. I should be working soon. I’m bilingual. I can read and write Spanish and even translated for the jail.”
Lopez has set goals for her future as well.
“I want to be able to start over and learn the skills to deal with being out there and not be overwhelmed with normal life stuff,” Lopez said. “When you’ve been in as much trouble as I have been, even getting a savings account can become a hassle.
“When you have the proper help and environment it does make it a lot easier.”
The Boyd House accepts monetary donations, in addition to clothing, bedding, toiletries, towels, and many other items.
For more information, the Boyd House can be reached at 615-806-9705 or at newbeginningsalliance.org.
