Bank promotion

Pictured, from left, are Macon County Bank & Trust’s Johnathan West, Radford West, Chad Shoulders and Jeff Keisling. See the story on page A3.

Radford A. West, chief executive officer and chairman of the board at Macon Bank & Trust Company, announced Aug. 31 that Johnathan G. West has been named president of the bank, the result of a vote by the board on Aug. 8.

The action is in preparation for Radford West’s pending retirement later this year. Until that time, Radford West will remain active as CEO and chairman of the board. Upon his retirement, Johnathan West will also assume the title of CEO.

— Submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.