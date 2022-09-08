Radford A. West, chief executive officer and chairman of the board at Macon Bank & Trust Company, announced Aug. 31 that Johnathan G. West has been named president of the bank, the result of a vote by the board on Aug. 8.
The action is in preparation for Radford West’s pending retirement later this year. Until that time, Radford West will remain active as CEO and chairman of the board. Upon his retirement, Johnathan West will also assume the title of CEO.
At that same board meeting, Chad B. Shoulders was promoted to executive vice president and chief credit officer. According to the senior West, Shoulders will join with Johnathan G. West and executive vice president Jeff W. Keisling to “form the senior management team that will lead Macon Bank & Trust in the years ahead.”
All three of these men are graduates of Macon County High School, underscoring the bank’s commitment to local community banking. Additionally, all three are graduates of the Graduate School of Banking, conducted at Louisiana State University and bring to their positions a collective 80-plus years of experience.
“The future of Macon Bank & Trust is certainly bright,” Radford West said. “I am confident that Johnathan, Chad and Jeff will generate a progressive, service-driven culture that is reflective of what we have built here. Our customers will be well-served for many years to come.”
