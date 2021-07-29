A Westmoreland man was arrested after he fled from the scene of an accident that his vehicle caused.
Bobby Morris, 52, faces a series of charges following the incident, which took place on July 20.
According to the arrest report, Morris left the scene of an injury crash that he caused when a tire that was affixed to to the trailer that he was towing came unattached and struck and oncoming vehicle.
The vehicle that Morris was driving had an expired Kentucky registration, and he did not have proof of vehicle insurance.
The report states that Morris knowingly did not stop to check to see if the driver of the vehicle that was struck was okay. When he was told by a passerby of what happened, Morris deliberately tried to get away. However, the trailer that Morris was pulling was leaving markings in the road, which allowed it to be found at a residence located on Red Hill Road near the Tennessee/Kentucky state line.
Morris was charged with a financial responsibility violation, violation of the registration law, failure to exercise due care, hit a run of a person, failure to give immediate notice and failure to report an accident.
Morris’ bond was set at $6,500, and his court date is slated for Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.