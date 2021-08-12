After successfully managing to run from police officers, a Westmoreland man was arrested last Wednesday.
Michael Mungle faces a series of charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Red Boiling Springs police officer Jeffery Maynard observed a black Dodge Durango with a brake light out. Maynard was able to initiate a traffic stop on Lafayette Road.
Mungle was the driver, and Maynard learned that Mungle had a warrant out for his arrest, due to a parole violation.
Due to Mungle’s previous history of violent charges and evading charges, Maynard had other officers on the scene with him.
Maynard asked Mungle to exit the vehicle, but Mungle started the vehicle and drove off.
A short pursuit ensued, with Mungle almost losing control of his vehicle and driving to the left of the center line.
Mungle eventually turned back on to Highway 52 and then reached speeds of 90 miles per hour while still driving on the left side of the road at times.
Mungle drove into Lafayette, drove on to the square, drove around the square backward and then drove on to Scottsville Road. He turned on to Galen Road, and Maynard was advised by Red Boiling Springs Police Chief Jeff Gentry to discontinue the pursuit.
It was later learned that Mungle was a habitual traffic offender and had a revoked driver’s license.
Mungle was served with an arrest warrant and taken into custody on Wednesday.
His bond was set at $6,000, and his court date was slated for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.