A Westmoreland man was arrested last Saturday after he allegedly used a machete to jab a female.
Daniel Shawn Thompson, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Thompson was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend and her mother.
During the altercation, Thompson allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and threw her down on to a porch.
Thompson also had a machete and jabbed his girlfriend’s mother in the chest with it.
The arrest report states that Thompson has made past threats about stabbing his girlfriend’s mother.
Thompson’s bond was set at $14,000, and his court date is slated for Aug. 4.
