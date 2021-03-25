A Westmoreland man was arrested last weekend after he allegedly threatened to shoot his roommate.
Joseph Anthony Bosco, 62, was charged with domestic assault following the incident, which took place on Sunday.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jake Ayers was dispatched to a residence on Hicks Hollow Road in reference to the threat.
When Ayers arrived, he spoke with the roommate, who said that Bosco was irate over the care of the animals on the property and told someone on the phone, “I’m done with him. If he comes through that door, I’m putting a bullet through his head.”
The roommate said that he attempted to apologize to Bosco, wh0 then said, “(Expletive). I hope you’re ready to die (expletive) because I sure as (expletive) am, but you’re going first.”
Bosco had a loaded handgun in his room with him, although the roommate said that he never displayed the weapon or said anything directly to him about a firearm.
The roommate said that he was in fear for his life.
Bosco’s bond was set at $2,000, and his court date is slated for April 7.
