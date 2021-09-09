A Westmoreland man who is an inmate in the Macon County Jail earned an additional charge after he allegedly struck another inmate recently.
Derrick Dewayne Saddler, 41, faces an aggravated assault charge following the incident, which occurred on Aug. 26.
According to the report, Saddler allegedly struck the other inmate multiple times in the head and face in a cell located in pod four at the Macon County Jail.
The assault caused seriously bodily injury, and the victim was transported to Macon Community Hospital for treatment.
Saddler admitted to assaulting the inmate.
Saddler was arrested on April 22 and charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license and a violation of probation.
He assumed an additional charge for criminal conspiracy after he was arrested on April 22.
He has been booked into jail 31 times.
With the aggravated assault charge, his bond amount increased to $61,000, and his court date is slated for Sept. 29.
