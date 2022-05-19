A Macon County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the sudden death of a 28-year-old man led to the arrest of a Westmoreland man on a charge of second-degree murder.
Nathan Kirby, 28, of Macon County was found dead on March 18 at a residence in Lafayette.
The Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed in the autopsy that Kirby died from pure fentanyl in his system.
Law enforcement then investigated the messages on Kirby’s cell phone, which according to a report revealed he had bought narcotics from Brandon Dewayne Taylor, 27, of Westmoreland.
In addition, Taylor was charged with evading arrest and filing a false report. Bond is set at $105,500. A court date was set for May 25.
— Staff report
