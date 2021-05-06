A Westmoreland man was arrested after an domestic incident that allegedly involved him wielding a rifle.
Michael Edward Montoya, 33, was charged with aggravated assault following the incident, which occurred last Wednesday.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Tyler Gann was dispatched to a Siloam Church Road residence in the western portion of Macon County for a domestic situation, and he was informed that a male involved was armed with a rifle.
Once Gann arrived, Gann made contact with a man and his daughter.
The man said that Montoya had assaulted his daughter and that he was in the trailer and armed with a 22-caliber rifle.
Montoya then walked out of the trailer, and Gann ordered him to the ground at gunpoint and detained him due to the nature of the call.
The female said that she and Montoya had been in an argument over an accusation that Montoya made in regard to her. She said that Montoya hit her in the arm and on the body during the argument, and she said that she hit back, though it was believed to be in self-defense.
The female called her parents in an attempt to get away from Montoya for the night.
Her father said that she was screaming and crying, and he said that he could hear Montoya cursing at her and hitting on her.
The father also said that she was screaming, “He has a gun.”
She also said that while the agrument was taking place that Montoya had a 22-caliber rifle on his shoulder.
The rifle that she described was located and was found to be loaded.
She also had visible red marks on her arms and upper chest.
Montoya’s bond was set at $2,000, and his court date is slated for June 23.
