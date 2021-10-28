A Westmoreland man who was involved in an alleged burglary on Howell Road was also charged with rape in the matter.
Joseph Matthew Farley, 39, of 53320 Carlene Jones Road, Westmoreland, was arrested on Oct. 14 and charged with rape from an incident that originally took place on July 27 and was reported to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department two days after that.
According to the police report, the woman who allegedly was with Farley when they broke into the residence at 749 Howell Road, claimed that Farley raped her while they were inside the residence. A nurse at the Macon County Sheriff’s Department checked the woman out to try and determine if a rape had been committed.
Farley was charged with one count of rape by Det. Shane Gregory in the matter. Bond was set at $35,000 in the matter. He was also facing charges of vandalism, theft of property and violation of probation. Bond in that original crime was set at $10,000.
Farley is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
