A Westmoreland man died and a Macon County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was shot multiple times during an incident that occurred on June 15 in the western portion of Macon County.
Westmoreland 48-year-old Nathaniel Damien Raabe was killed, and Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Kyle Petty suffered two gunshot wounds.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to 1747 West Stinson Road in Westmoreland, which is in Macon County, due to reports of Raabe walking down the road with a gun and causing a disturbance.
When deputies arrived, Raabe allegedly fired shots at them, and deputies returned fire.
“There was a guy on this lady’s porch who was yelling and screaming, who kept picking up a gun and waving a gun outside,” Macon County Sheriff’s Mark Gammons said. “He was disoriented and waving a gun on a lady’s property.”
An exhange ensued as law enforcement arrived.
“Upon arrival, two of my detectives arrived,” Gammons said. “The individual pointed a gun at his head. At that time, he reversed the gun on to my detectives. He turned fire on my detectives. My detectives did return fire. He was able get back into the house.
“At that time, I had my seargeant (Petty) come up to the other end. He took one round to the (right) leg and one round to the center of the back.”
After the initial exchange, more gunfire ensued.
“Later on, my detectives were able to take the individual during gunfire again,” Gammons said. “They struck the individual. He went into the house. We later went in and found him deceased in the home.”
Petty was transported by a patrol unit into the Westmoreland city limits and then was taken by the Air Evac Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to Nashville’s Skyline Medical Center.
“Pray for all police officers,” Gammons said. “We’re going through trying times. They don’t want us until they need us, and now, look what’s happened.
“We need officers. We need your prayers.”
Petty was released from Skyline that evening. Petty is in his 16th year in law enforcement, having been with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department since 2006 and becoming a sergeant in 2014.
Petty also serves as a Macon County commissioner and was able to attend the Macon County Commission meeting on Monday evening.
“The outpouring from the community has been overwhelming and very appreciated,” the 37-year-old Petty said. “In about a 24-hour period, I had around 100 people texting, and that’s not counting other people calling.
“I’m appreciative of the support from the officers involved on the scene, to the EMS crew who transported me, to the Air Evac crew, to the Skyline team, to the officers with me from Sumner County, Trousdale County, Lafayette (Police Department) to anybody that responded and all the prayers people prayed for me and my family.”
It is undetermined how long that Petty may be sidelined. He had a follow-up appointment with doctors scheduled for this week.
A release issued last week stated that Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, and special agent/forensic scientists were on the scene to collect and process any and all relevant evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration.
A GoFundMe account for Petty was set up and can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-officer-kyle-petty-shot-in-line-of-duty.
