A Westmoreland police officer who is a Lafayette resident was indicted and arrested last Thursday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Dominic Angelo Mancino, 38, was charged with attempting to solicit a minor.
According to a release from the TBI, on April 12, at the request of 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents began investigating an allegation that while off duty, Mancino had solicited a juvenile female for sexual activities.
On Aug. 2, the Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Mancino with one count of solicitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mancino was arrested last Thursday morning and booked into the Macon County Jail.
His bond was set at $10,000, and his court date is slated for Oct. 15.
