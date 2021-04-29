A Westmoreland woman was arrested last Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a man.
Tonya Michelle Troutt, 49, was charged with aggravated domestic assault.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jake Ayers was dispatched to a Maple Lane address in the western portion of the county in regard to a domestic incident involving a knife.
When Ayers arrived, Westmoreland Police officers were already on the scene.
The victim stated that Troutt woke him up, had a knife behind her back and said that she was going to kill him.
When Troutt moved the knife in front of her, he took it from her.
Troutt admitted to having a knife and displaying it.
The victim said that Troutt has a history of mental issues.
Troutt’s bond was set at $5,000, and her court date is slated for June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.