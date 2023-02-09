Barry Newberry has been hard at work helping people in need across multiple Middle Tennessee counties by lending a hand to those who have experienced disaster or may be down on their luck.
Through his nonprofit — Stuff Helps, Inc. — the Macon County firefighter has been providing assistance to both individuals and organizations for more than a decade.
“I have been doing this for about 10 years now,” said Newberry. “I’m a firefighter, so when this started, I had it on my heart to help people who had been through a fire or another type of disaster. That is how I actually got started. But it’s grown, and now, I try to help the homeless as well.
“Also, when churches have food drives, I help them get bread. I’ve helped places like the Trousdale County Jail, the Macon County Jail, the Allen County (Kentucky) Jail, and Golden Oaks (Village).”
Stuff Helps, Inc., provides assistance to the community in a variety of ways, from providing food boxes and clothing to household items and personal aid.
“I give people rides if they are down on their luck,” said Newberry. “If someone has a fire, I can get their electric meter moved from one house to another so it won’t cost them a lot. I’ve done a lot of footwork, but it has all paid off.”
Because the non-profit lends assistance to so many people around the area, Newberry says that the organization depends on donations and grants to help keep it going.
“I keep quilts, bedding, mattresses, box-springs, dressers, and anything I can get, so when people need those things, they can get them,” said Newberry. “I’ve also gotten a Walmart grant for two years and another grant just the other day. It’s great to know that they will be helping someone.”
According to Newberry, helping others is his preferred pastime, which brings him great satisfaction.
“I guess you would say that helping others is my hunting or fishing,” said Newberry. “I just enjoy doing it. It’s enjoyable to see someone when you’ve helped them a little.”
For those interested in donating to Stuff Helps, Inc., contact Newberry at 615-633-7120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.