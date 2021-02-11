After months of back-and-forth discussion, the Lafayette City Council finally voted to rezone property — on the first reading — that will be purposed for a potential housing development at its meeting on Feb. 2.
The property — which is better known as the Ronnie and Lynn Wilburn property — is located at 401 Scottsville Road and runs parallel to Key Park.
Discussion regarding rezoning dominated the meeting.
The property owners requested the property be rezoned from R-1, which is low density residential, to R-2, which is high density residential.
Rezoning the property to R-2 high density residential allows the lot size to be reduced, which could result in as many as 25 single-family housing units.
If the property remained at R-1 low density, it was expected that the property would only be able to include 12-15 units, with those homes located on the north side of the road facing Key Park.
The Wilburns were represented at the meeting by their attorney Sharon Linville.
“There’s at least three or four instances where adjoining property has been zoned from R-1 to R-2,” Linville said to the council. “If there is some reason that there is opposition to that, we would like the record to reflect the findings of facts or reasons for the decisions.”
Councilmember Jeff Hudson stated that his reason for objecting was the size of the homes to be built on the property and the fact that the homes would be rented out.
“I’ve been told about 900 (square feet),” Hudson said.
Ronnie Wilburn said that was incorrect and that the homes were planned to be between 1,400 and 1,500 square feet.
“I thought you could already build houses that big (on R1),” Hudson said inquiringly.
Engineer Evan White clarified that it was “setbacks” of the buildings that changed between R-1 and R-2.
Council member Bryan Nichols told the council that he intended to vote no because two nearby churches, who own the walking track near Key Park, had expressed to him they did not feel comfortable with a housing development being that close.
“We don’t own the walking track,” Nichols said. “Both of the churches have contacted me, and they don’t feel comfortable with that being on the back of the track.”
Hudson addressed the Wilburns directly, saying, “I hate that fact that you have a piece of property… and you can’t do what you want to with it.”
Hudson continued that he understood the feeling as his family owned property near the airport that also had limitations. He added, though, that he had received many calls from citizens concerned about “rent houses.”
Council member Jason Phelps also said that he had received many phone calls concerning the property.
Mayor Jerry Wilmore reminded the council that, if they were to approve the rezoning, it would still require one more vote to pass.
“Y’all need to realize that the piece of property that adjoins this property was rezoned to R-2,” Wilmore said, adding that the planning commission had approved the rezoning because of the adjoining property. “Their comment was, ‘How can we deny them this when the property that adjoins them has already been rezoned that way?’ ”
Nichols added, “It would be nice if we had something on paper… so we can show, ‘Hey, here’s what they’re going to do.’ ”
Wilmore said he was neither in favor nor opposed to the rezoning, but he added that it would be in the city’s best interest financially due to the revenue it would bring in.
Council member Steve Turner agreed and motioned to approve the first reading of the rezoning. The council approved the rezoning by a 4-1 margin, with Hudson voting no.
Council member Seth Blankenship was not present.
The council also requested to see plans for the development by the next meeting.
In addition to the rezoning, the council voted to increase garbage rates for second garbage cans and dumpsters rented out by the city.
“If you’ve got one garbage can, your garbage rate will not go up,” Wilmore said.
