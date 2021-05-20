Macon County High senior Christian Wilson was recently named one of the 11 winners of the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Integrity Foundation, Student of Integrity Scholarship, which is sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Asurion.
This scholarship was open to all high-school seniors who live in the BBB’s Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky service area who expressed interest in an accredited college, university or trade school.
Students can use the scholarship at any university or trade school of their choice.
The scholarship was established in 2005 to recognize high-school students who personify high ethics and to reward the future ethical business leaders in the region.
The 11 recipients were the winners of an essay contest.
The essay topic is intended to challenge students to dive into the inner conflict they experienced and explore how they navigated their crisis to make an ethical decision.
“I had the privilege of congratulating Christian and giving him feedback from the selection committee,” Robyn Householder, the president and CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, said. “Students like Christian will become our future workforce leaders, and this scholarship will remind them that ethics is the foundation of our markets.”
