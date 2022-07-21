Russell Brown, president of the Friends of Winding Stairs, said the city of Lafayette and the Friends of Winding Stairs have worked diligently over the last few years to provide improvements for those seeking the beauty of this city park.
“Since the beginning of the year, there have been numerous improvements made to Winding Stairs,” Brown said.
From volunteers helping to repair trails, to digging footers for the new log bridges, the park now provides easier access at creek crossings and all along the trail that descends 200 feet in elevation to the bottom of the falls.
Brown told of how “board member, Roger Russell, worked with the city and helped with the land being purchased, working with the city of Lafayette to ensure that the Park would be for the community, and even working on trail maintenance. Roger Russell was truly instrumental in this beautiful park we have now.”
While not an extremely challenging hike, the beauty and accessibility with the new improvements have made this park a challenger to some of Tennessee’s more well-known waterfalls and trails.
Winding Stairs has been known about only to the local generations that grew up here. The nonprofit group, Friends of Winding Stairs, wanted to change that. There are historical photos of the area at a much earlier date than color film, possibly the early 1900s. For years, the rolling farmlands of Lafayette have kept this jewel hidden by the heavily forested area.
Lafayette purchased the 29 acre property in 2015. Several members of the community stepped up and formed The Friends organization in the same year. This allowed the dream to protect, and enhance this natural gem for generations possible.
