The local political season is kicking off as 2021 comes to an end.
In Macon County, the open window for picking up qualifying papers to run in the primary for county offices began Monday, Dec. 20. Candidates must returned their properly signed petitions by noon on Feb. 17 in order to be on the May primary ballot.
The primary ballot in Macon County is only for Republican Party candidates. The Democrat Party has chosen not to have a primary on May 3, but could do a caucus to select candidates for county offices before the Aug. 4 general election. Otherwise, all candidates on the ballots for each respective office would be listed either as a Republican candidate (the winner of the May 3 primary) or as an independent candidate.
All prospective candidates for county mayor, sheriff, county court clerk, trustee, registrar of deeds and constables can begin picking up their paperwork to fill out and file with the Macon County Election Commission for the May 3 primary election.
The petition date for county commissioners and school board candidates has been delayed until Jan. 5 because of the delays in redistricting and reapportionment and has been authorized by the State of Tennessee Division of Elections.
In the county mayor election, incumbent Steve Jones has served two terms in office and is expected to seek a third term with an official announcement of his candidacy forthcoming in the next few weeks.
As for the sheriff’s office, incumbent Mark Gammons has served four terms on the job and indicated to the Times that he would be making a formal announcement on his future in the coming weeks.
One candidate, Joey Wilburn, a former Macon County Sheriff’s Department office member and currently working for the Red Boiling Springs Police Department, announced informally his intentions to run for sheriff as a Republican candidate.
According to Barry Doss, administrator of elections in Macon County, the general sessions court judges are up for election in 2022. Those seats are eight-year terms. Also, a judgeship in the 15th Judicial District is up for vote as well.
In Macon County, the county commission seats 20 members, and all those seats will be on the ballot in the election.
There are five constable positions to be elected, though currently two of those positions are vacant.
On the Macon County School Board, Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 9 and 10 will be on the ballot in 2022.
In addition to the county elections, the Lafayette City Election is also scheduled. There will be four city council seats up for grabs, though one of those four seats is only a two-year term to finish the term of a council seat that was vacated.
