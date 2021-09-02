With the growth that appears to be inevitable coming into Macon and surrounding counties, the biggest question now becomes how to accommodate and manage that growth the right way.
According to the latest census figures, Macon County experienced a 13.34-% population increase between 2010 and 2020, making it the 10th fastest-growing county in the state of Tennessee.
Many residents in the more rural part of the county already know one of the biggest hurdles that has to be cleared already is the need for clean drinking water, and how to provide it in these areas where the growth may now be exceeding the rate that the water services can be properly provided.
The spike in population from 22,248 to 25,216 over the past 10 years only makes the water issue a more prevalent one as more and more people relocate to the area.
“The people that are moving out in the area are needing services, such as water,” Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said. “We’re trying to add some water lines to the county. There’s a lot of development going on in the county. I don’t know the exact number, but I know there are over 400 lots in the queue right now to be developed. I’d say that’s a conservative figure.”
While there are many pluses to living in Macon County, such as the fiber optics provided by North Central Telelphone Cooperative, which is on par or in some cases more advanced than what is available in more densley-poulated areas, as Jones pointed out.
However, the water issue is one that does present a problem and could potentially retard future growth for the county. The county does not have its own water utility district and is reliant upon primarily the city of Lafayette, along with Red Boiling Springs, to provide water. Even municipalties like Westmoreland and Hartsville have water lines that come across county lines into Macon County to try and provide water in some areas of Macon County.
“That’s the big thing with all the development that’s going on,” Jones said. “Macon County does not have a water utility district, so we’re depending on the cities that have the water utilities to furnish water for the county. Uniquely, our county is one that has a gigabyte of fiber through our local telephone company. North Central Telephone provides a gigabyte of fiber to just about every home in Macon County, but we still have approximately 290 miles of road that don’t have public water. That’s the biggest challenge we have in the rural area. Putting the lines in is the challenge.”
Clean and reliable water is key to well-managed growth. Farm land that once had a tobacco patch or cows on it are routinely being broken up into tracts of lands with subdivisions popping up in rural, unincorporated areas. But without services like water, electricity or internet, that opportunity does not exist.
While the NCTC and Tri-County services can generally be extended to these areas, providing quality water is a tougher challenge in Macon County, according to Jones, especially with Community Development Block Grants being harder to acquire now than in the past.
“Typically and historically, we have always gotten grants to run water lines,” Jones said. “They call them community development block grants or CDBG grants. But we have run all of the areas that we can. We can’t be competitive because those grants are issued for every county and every city in every county across the state. We’re having to compete on those, and there’s just not enough money in that grant process to allow for us. The formula that is used, we’ve just about met all the roads we can. We can hardly find a road now that we can be competitive enough to get a grant.”
That means relying upon the cities and towns in the area to extend their water lines into these rural areas where there is potential growth. But for the municipalities to do so, it has to be cost-efficient for them as well.
For instance, a town might be relucant to run several miles of water lines on a road where only a few residents live. So, it becomes a catch-22. Growth can’t happen without the needed water, and the water lines can’t be run unless they are feasibly cost effective, something that could happen if a subdivsion in a rural area was developed. But then again, the subdivision can’t be properly developed without water.
“The cities — and the big thing they have is the quantity of the water to provide — they’re getting at their limits now on what the quantities are for their growth,” Jones said. “That’s the biggest challenge. The power companies and the other utilities are pretty much available to these locations without any problems.”
