A woman was hospitalized after she was allegedly drug along the roadway while attempting to exit a moving car last weekend.
The driver of the vehicle — Bobby Ward, 37 — faces a series of charges following the incident, which took place last Saturday.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jacob Law was dispatched to Siloam Church Road due to a subject that drug a woman down the road with his vehicle.
Dispatch advised Law that the complainant was holding the driver down until police arrived, and when Law arrived on the scene, Ward was face down with the complainant on top of him.
The complainant said that Ward attempted to run from the scene.
Ward’s wife was screaming due to the pain she was experiencing because of the road rash on her body. She was transported by Air Evac Lifeteam to Nashville’s Skyline Medical Center.
Ward had an odor of alcohol and could not stand on his feet without the assistance of officers.
The complainant said that Ward pulled out of his Epperson Springs Road residence and was driving erratically.
When Ward’s wife attempted to jump out of the moving car from the passenger’s side door, she was drug along the roadway for approximately half a mile.
There were small bottles of Bird Dog Whiskey in the floor of the vehicle, and Ward admitted to drinking.
Ward had a previous conviction for driving under the influence in Rhea County in 2011.
Ward was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, violation of the open container law, vehicular assault, and hit and run of a person.
His court date was set for March 10.
