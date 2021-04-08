WESTMORELAND — A Westmoreland woman died when she was unable to escape from a house fire that took place last Thursday morning.
Carol Watkins was unable to escape from the Hicks Hollow Road residence.
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to the call, which came in at 7:32 a.m.
A portion of the home was brick, while the remainder of the home was wood-frame.
However, the fire was contained in the portion of the home in which additional space had been added added.
Once firefighters arrived, the fire was fully-involved, and the end of the home that the fire started collapsed.
Watkins was on the lower floor of that end of the house.
The cause of the fire was undetermined at press time as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was performing an investigation.
The Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Lafayette Fire Department.
Fire personnel were on the scene until approximately 2 p.m.
