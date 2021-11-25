A Lafayette woman was arrested at her apartment after she threatened to strike her son with a machete on Nov. 14.
Debra Jean Brock, 61, of 2741 Days Road, Apt., 31, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault, aggravated assault, public intoxication and also had her bond revoked from a previous incident the prior week that involved her being charged with disorderly conduct, assault and public intoxication from Nov. 9.
According to the police report, Brock’s son had locked himself in the bathroom and called police as Brock was threatening to strike him with a machete.
When police arrived found Brock to be intoxicated. When they interviewed the son, he stated that his mother had been drinking all evening and an argument started between the two. He stated that she began to strike the door and threatened him with the machete. The victim stated that he had a recording of the incident on his phone.
Brock was placed into custody and transported to the Macon County Jail, where her bond was set at $7,000. She is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Dec. 8 to face the charges.
