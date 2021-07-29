Erica Woodard has worn a lot of hats over 18 years in education.
She’s hoping those past experiences prove beneficial as she now serves as a principal for the first time.
Last week, Woodard was named the principal of Lafayette’s Central Elementary School.
“I think it gives me a wealth of experience and knowledge that you need to be successful as an administrator,” the 44-year-old Woodard said. “I think it will benefit. It just opens your eyes.”
Woodard succeeds Daniel Cook, who was named the principal at Macon County High School in late June. Cook has been the principal at Central — a school of 400-plus students that consists of second and third-graders — for the past nine years.
“This is a very well-run school,” Woodard said. “It’s a very good situation to come into. (Cook) has created such a great place to be, for everybody — for the teachers, the students and the parents. I have talked with Mr. Cook and with Kelly Carnahan (the school’s instructional leader) to try to continue what his foresight (was). I want it to continue to be the best it can be.”
Woodard has been serving as the literacy coach at Westside Elementary School for the past three years. That was her second stint at Westside, having begun her educational career by serving there for one year in special education, one year as a third-grade teacher and for two years as a Kindergarten teacher.
That was followed by her first stint at Central, an eight-year span that consisted of teaching both second grade and third grade.
Then, Wooard was the instructional leader at Macon County High School, Red Boiling Springs High School, Red Boiling Springs Junior High and Macon County Junior High at the same time. Then, she specifically served as the instructional leader at Macon County Junior High before returning to Westside for the past three years.
“It just kind of fell that way, where I went from the classroom, into instructional leadership,” Woodard said. “Then, administration seemed like the next step.
“I got my EdS (education specialist degree) in 2013 in administration. Every since then, it’s been in the back of my head. It’s just picking the right time.”
When Cook resigned, Woodard contemplated applying for the position before ultimately deciding to do so.
“It was in the back of my head,” Woodard said. “I thought about it. I talked about it with a lot of people. I talked with Mr. Cook, the industrial leader (Carnahan), the literacy coach (Kim Anderson) here. I was familiar with them all. I worked under Mr. Cook. I worked with the instructional leader. I worked with the literacy coach as well. Everything is familiar
to me here.”
Woodard has a quick turnaround, two weeks between the time that she was hired and when the school holds registration on Monday. The first day of school for students is three days after registration, next Thursday.
“I’m very excited,” Woodard said. “I feel very blessed to have the position. I’m very overwhelmed. I have learned a lot throughout all of my positions in Macon County, but there are some things I’ve never had to do that I’m having to learn. It’s a lot of stuff in a short amount of time, but there’s a great support system.The other principals in the county have reached out. It’s a good position to be in.”
