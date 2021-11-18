The Macon County Courthouse is getting a needed facelift on the outside.
The work began last week, and the exterior work will cost just over $400,000 to complete.
“We had to bid it twice to get a company to take it. Of course, we always hope that a local company will bid it. But this is a specialty thing as far as what’s being done. We got a company — Midwestern Maintenance — out of Ohio, they specialize in restoring historic building and old buildings,” Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said of the project.
The building, erected in 1933, was suffering damage inside due to leaks from the outside.
“Anywhere where a dime can slide between the mortar and the bricks it’s breaking loose and letting moisture get inside the walls,” Jones said of the problems with the building. “Then the interior walls break down and the plaster is breaking apart on the inside. That’s where you get into the issues of their being lead paint in the walls. But that is totally at separate project.”
All the work being done currently to the structure is on the outside. There is also asbestos inside the building, but Jones said that is not an issue right now. At the County Commission meeting on Nov. 1, Jones told the commission that a vacuum used by the construction company malfunctioned, which caused an excess of dust. That caused the vacuum to be exchanged. A letter was sent to TOSHA, but Jones assured them that there is no asbestos being disturbed in the current project where the only inside work will be to replace a door to make it compliant with the American Disabilities Act.
“This right now, we’re not disturbing any asbestos. All of your old buildings have asbestos tiles and adhesives. When we get this part done, then we’ll look at that. But for now, the only work we’re doing to the courthouse is the exterior,” Jones said.
The other issue regarding the courthouse is the talk of trying to purchase the old Rite Aid Drug Store building at the corner of Highway 52 and Highway 10. However, Jones said that topic is stagnant for now.
“Rite Aid is not an option right now,” Jones said. “We spoke to the owners of the building, and they said they didn’t want to sell it. The management person that takes care of the investment group’s property went back to their board and they said at this time they were wanting to lease it and do a long-term lease.”
Jones indicated that the commissioners would have to make any long-term moves regarding the courthouse. The mayor added that there are no plans currently to abandon the building. In Sumner County, there was great opposition to talk of moving the courthouse off the square in Gallatin.
“We’re not taking that step. Doing away with the current courthouse has never been discussed. It’s a historic monument in the county, and everybody really likes it,” he said.
As for the current project, it could take several months to complete.
“It will take several months. They’ll be here for probably two months now, and then they’ll be back when the weather breaks after Christmas. Right now, there is a problem getting some of the paints they need for the exterior,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.