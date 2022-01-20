A long-needed traffic light at the intersection of Highway 52 and Ellington Drive in Lafayette will finally become a reality very soon.
The light, which was originally planned for installation by late spring or early summer in 2021, has been delayed, but work has been done on the project in recent days with completion likely to come soon.
“The county mayor (Steve Jones) and past city mayor (Richard Driver) got it started,” Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore said. “Even after I came into office (in 2020), it supposed to have been started last fall or this past spring. But somehow other, it fell through cracks.
That’s when this past summer Wilmore and Jones made a trip to Nashville to visit with (state representative) Kelly Keisling and head of the Department of Transportation (Paul Diggs, TDOT’s chief engineer).
“We encouraged him to get us a stop light up here. Since last summer, the have supposed to have started it every month since we had the meeting with them,” Wilmore added.
TDOT finally put the project on its agenda in January, and workers began laying the pipes for their communication cables. However, they hit a problem — quite literally.
“They’ve got all their pipes in for communication cables through it, but they hit a water line out there last Wednesday,” Wilmore said.
The water line then had to be repaired.
The next step for TDOT according to Wilmore, is to put the posts in for the actual traffic light at the intersection, which is a currently four-way stop on a four-lane stretch of highway. That work was supposed to have begun this Tuesday, weather permitting.
