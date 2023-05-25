When recent graduate Emily Wix returned to Macon County High School’s Pat Parker Memorial Field on Friday night to collect her diploma, she felt relief after walking across the stage during her commencement ceremony.
“I did it, and I proved to my son that I can do it,” Wix said.
During Wix’s sophomore year of high school, she gave birth to her son, Hunter.
“I didn’t know how I was going to do it, because I was on my own,” Wix said. “I was kind of anxious and scared, but it turned into excitement when I first saw him.”
Although the turn of events flipped Wix’s world upside down, she wouldn’t accept the change, not allowing it to be an obstacle that could create a barrier to her achieving her big dreams.
For the majority of high school, Wix worked at McDonald’s in Lafayette in preparation for Hunter’s arrival and to continue to support him when he entered the world.
“I left a little bit before I had my child, and then after my maternity leave came up, I started working at McDonald’s again,” Wix said. “My senior year, I just started working at a factory in Portland, where I did end up only working one day a week. So, it got easier, but it was a factory.”
Wix specifically recalls social studies teacher Mike Brown granting her permission to sleep a little bit if she had a long day after work, and science teacher Nick Hill making the class more hands-on, resulting in it being more fun.
“I was moving around to where I couldn’t fall asleep,” said Wix. “I worked every night, and I went to school every day. Sometimes, it became tiring. There were some nights where I got no sleep, and a lot of the teachers helped out with letting me sleep if I got my work done and stuff like that.”
To become an automotive technician is Wix’s primary career aspiration, which is a line of work that runs in her family.
“My dad and my grandfather were both automotive workers, and I just kind of loved it ever since I was a little girl,” Wix said.
At the end of last year, Wix graduated from Macon County High School and is now attending Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Hartsville in a dedicated effort to realize her goal.
“I’m going to college right now for automotive,” Wix stated. “I am currently working at Wilson County Hyundai, working on vehicles, and, hopefully, to just get an even better job than what I have right now.”
The stars aligned for Wix as a student at TCAT Hartsville, which was able to land her the job following her early high-school graduation.
Wix now is certain that if she can graduate high school with a kid, then, for her, the sky’s the limit.
Despite her newfound confidence, coming back to Pat Parker Memorial Field for the last time as a member of the graduating class of 2023 was somewhat nerve-racking for Wix.
“I had been gone from Macon County High School for six months now,” Wix said. “It was kind of like a long summer break, and now, that I was walking across that stage, it’s like, ‘I’m never going to go through those doors again for a very long time.’ So, I was very nervous.”
Reminiscing on her unique, high-school experience, Wix is proud of how her circumstances have shaped her.
“It was like a bumpy ride,” Wix said. “There were hard times. There were good times, but a lot of the teachers helped. Everyone was so supportive and helped me out to get to graduation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.