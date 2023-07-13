Macon County native Chelsea Workman knew what route she wanted to take at an early age.
“I’ve always had a desire to work with students,” Workman said. “Even in high school, I went through a program where we were allowed to sit in classrooms and observe. So, I knew I wanted to be in teaching.”
After 12 years in teaching, Workman was recently appointed to be the new principal at Macon County Junior High School.
“I taught fifth grade for 11 years and then came here to MCJH last year to teach sixth grade,” Workman said. “I truly enjoy working with kids.”
Workman succeeds Jamie Kelley, who resigned after 10 years at the helm of the school.
Workman graduated from Macon County High. She then attended Middle Tennessee State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree. After that, she attended Tennessee Tech University, receiving her masters and education specialist degree with a principal’s license.
“Witnessing my students go on through school and graduate and make a life for themselves is so rewarding,” Workman said. “I’ve taught many friends’ children, and having them come up to me and hug me and share memories is so nice.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic launched, it changed the lives of everyone. Teachers had to get creative with their curriculum.
“When COVID hit, I really became concerned for my students well-being,” Workman said. “For many students, school is their safe place. That’s why I decided to do a lot of online stuff and held Zoom meetings so I could physically see them and just kind of check on them to see if they were ok and if they needed anything. I’m so glad that is over.”
Workman had a smile on her face when she described things she got excited about when teaching.
“I love that feeling when the student has that A-Ha moment,” Workman said. “It’s so rewarding to know and see your efforts play out in the classroom. The relationships built with students through helping them understand things is something I hold very important.”
Workman hopes to use her teaching experience in her role as administrator in all aspects.
“I’m hoping to keep things in perspective,” Workman said. “All students learn differently as do all teachers teach differently. My job as administrator is to support those ideas and the students as well as the teachers. I’m going to do everything I possibly can for the students as well as the teachers.”
Workman — who assumed her new role — plans on letting everyone know that she is there for them any time they need her.
“My absolute first desire in life is to be a good wife and momma, and after that it is to be the very best at what I do here for the students and staff at Macon County Junior High,” Workman said.
