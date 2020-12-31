Editor
JANUARY
RBS city council member resigns
The Red Boiling Springs City Council accepted the resignation of council member Lee Butram in early January.
It had previously been on the council’s agenda to discuss and take action on Butram’s repeated absences from the meetings. The council member had only been present for one meeting since being removed from the July 2019 meeting after his 8-year-old daughter was not allowed to sit at the council members’ conference table with him.
Following Butram’s resignation, and in accordance with the city charter, the council then voted to declare the seat vacant.
Carter earns all-state soccer recognition
Macon County High School girls soccer standout Keeley Carter was selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Team in Class AA.
Carter was selected as the District 9-AA Most Valuable Player after scoring 37 goals in the fall.
Carter had nine hat tricks (consisting of matches in which she scored three goals or more).
She helped Macon County to a 9-5-2 record. The Tigerettes placed second in 9-AA during the regular season before Macon County was eliminated with a 5-4, overtime loss to tournament host White House in the 9-AA Tournament’s semifinal round.
Infant found dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) conducted an investigation on the death of a Lafayette infant.
Six-week-old Corbin Jones was found dead on Jan. 22 at a Coolidge Road residence in Lafayette.
At the request of District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, the TBI began the investigation after it was initially working with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, which responded to a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan. 22.
Jones — who was born on Dec. 10 in Cookeville — was the son of Joseph Jones and Jessica Sandusky, and he had three brothers.
A funeral service was held on Monday afternoon at the Hall Funeral Home of Celina.
Jones was buried in Williams Cemetery, which is located in the Pea Ridge community of Clay County.
Chamber director resigns
The Macon County Chamber of Commerce was in search of its third coordinator and director in less than a year after coordinator/director Shelly Bealor announced her resignation, which was effective in mid-February.
Bealor and her husband, Wayne, moved to Lafayette in October of 2018, and she was hired as the coordinator/director last April, following the resignation of Evelyn White in March of 2019. White served in that capacity for two years.
The Bealors are relocating to Cottontown to be closer to their elderly parents, who reside in Goodlettsville and Mt. Juliet, respectively.
There was considerable growth in Chamber membership during Bealor’s tenure. At the end of 2018, the Chamber consisted of 150 members but has grown to more than 190 currently.
The Chamber coordinator/director serves as a liason between chamber members and the larger business community, in addition to organizing local events and promoting the county’s business climate.
FEBRUARY
Traffic fatality kills three
Three individuals were killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on the western side of Macon County.
Lafayette’s Carson Borders, 19, Westmoreland’s Brianna Dotson, 20, and Nashville’s Michael Howard, 57), all died.
Sometime after 11 p.m., a 2017 GMC Terrain that was driven by Lafayette’s Timber Fiscus was traveling eastbound on Highway 52 when it was passed on the shoulder of the road by a 2005 Toyota Scion driven by Borders. Borders — who had Dotson as a passenger in the car — struck the vehicle that Fiscus was driving on the right side, causing minor damage.
However, that caused Borders’ vehicle to cross into the westbound lane, where it collided with Howard’s 2013 Ford Transit. That made both vehicles rotate clockwise before coming to rest in the westbound lane and on the shoulder.
Marsh, Carter nominated for Mr. and Miss Basketball awards
It was announced that Red Boiling Springs High senior Dalton Marsh and Macon County High senior Keeley Carter were nominated among the three finalists in their respective classifications for the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.
In early March, Carter was named the first Miss Basketball winner at Macon County High. She was nominated along with Upperman’s Reagan Hurst and McNairy Central’s Khyla Wade-Warren.
Marsh was just the second player in school history to be nominated for Mr. or Miss Basketball, joining Laken Leonard (who was nominated for Miss Basketball in 2007).
Marsh was a finalist in Class A along with McKenzie’s Lucas King and Eagleville’s Ryley McClaran, who was the winner.
Macon County girls claim district titles
The Macon County High School girls basketball team won the regular-season and 8-AA Tournament titles with victories over rival Upperman.
In their regular-season finale, the Tigerettes captured a 42-35 win at Upperman to secure the regular-season crown, and in the 8-AA Tournament, Macon County claimed a 58-44 win over the Lady Bees.
All five starters — Jamie Ashburn, Keeley Carter, Jalynn Gregory, Marah King and Abby Shoulders — were named to the all-tournament team, with Carter selected as the MVP.
Gregory was named the region MVP one week later as the Tigerettes also defeated the Lady Bees 37-28 in the Region 4-AA Tournament championship game.
MARCH
Schools shut down
The Macon County School Board held an emergency meeting in mid-March following the announcement that schools will be closed throughout the rest of March.
Gov. Bill Lee requested that school districts across the state close and remain closed until March 31 in order to help combat the rapidly-spreading Coronavirus, or COVID-19. The board decided to extend the shut down until April 13, which will include the county’s regularly-planned spring break (which is scheduled from April 6-10).
Board members were outwardly emotional at its special-called meeting and deeply concerned about students’ safety, as well as education.
It was eventually announced by Gov. Bill Lee in mid-April that all of Tennessee’s public schools should remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to a continued effort to combat the coronavirus.
Championship dreams dashed
The Macon County High School girls basketball team had its season abruptly halted while waiting to play in the semifinal round of the Class AA State Tournament.
The top-ranked Tigerettes were in the state tournament for the fourth consecuctive season, having captured a 71-50 win over Maplewood in its quarterfinal contest. The program was in search of its first state title.
The tournament was initially suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was never resumed, with no state basketball champions crowned in any public-school classification in the boys and girls divisions.
It was announced in mid-April that Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) was canceling sports for the remainder of the school year. The annoucement coincides with Gov. Bill Lee recommending that public schools be closed for the rest of the school year.
The annoucement also ended the brief season for spring-sports teams at Macon County High and Red Boiling High.
Those squads had just one week of competition before their seasons were suspended.
Some of those teams — such as the Macon County High track and field squad — didn’t get to have any regular-season competition, while others played in just one contest.
County sees first positive coronavirus case
Macon County had its first individual test positive for the coronavirus during the final week of March.
Test results come from private doctors, hospitals and health departments.
At the time of the county’s first positive test, there were still counties surrounding Macon County that did not have any positive tests, including Clay County and Trousdale County.
However, neighboring Sumner County had the fourth-highest total of cases in the state at the time.
APRIL
Lafayette city election changed due to COVID-19
A petition that went before the chancery court in April was approved to move the Lafayette city election to June 18.
The election was supposed to be held on May 7, but due to coronavirus concerns, the Lafayette City Council began looking into moving the election.
The council voted to petition the chancery court in hopes of changing the date of the election.
Festivals begin to be canceled
Two June events were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The 45th annual Hillbilly Days celebration — which is held at Lafayette’s Key Park — was canceled.
The annual Folk Medicine Festival was also canceled. The Folk Medicine Festival is held each year in June in the downtown area of Red Boiling Springs.
Lafayette teenager shot in the back of the head
Lafayette 14-year-old son Ty Swindle was accidentally shot in the back of a head on the evening of April 12.
Swindle was an eighth-grade student at Macon County Junior High who played on the football team.
Swindle was in Vanderbilt University Medical Center from April 12 until May 4, when he was transferred to Children’s Health Care of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital, where he spent 25 days.
On May 29, Swindle actually went home for a few days before returning to a day rehabilitation facility in Atlanta.
Swindle returned home in late June and went back to school in the fall. He still goes through rehabilitation weekly.
Gregory commits to MTSU
Macon County High School junior standout Jalynn Gregory verbally committed to Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).
Gregory received a scholarship offer from the University of Tennessee at Martin prior to her freshman season, and she verbally committed to the Skyhawks in mid-October.
However, she decommitted in early April as events surrounding the coronavirus prompted Gregory to feel that she should choose a school closer to home.
When Gregory announced that she was opening her recruiting back up, MTSU called and offered her a scholarship that same day.
Gregory — a 5-foot-8 point guard — combined to make 178 3-pointers during her sophomore and junior seasons and averaged better than 16 points per game as a junior.
Basketball standouts earn all-state honors
Red Boiling Springs High senior Dalton Marsh, Macon County High senior Keeley Carter and Macon County High junior Jalynn Gregory were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State teams in their respective classifications.
Marsh — a 6-foot-8 center who signed a letter-of-intent with Missouri Western State University — shot 70% from the field last season and 70% at the free-throw line as well.
He averaged 23.8 points, 11 rebounds and 4.4 blocked shots per game during his final campaign.
Marsh helped the Bulldogs win 20 games for the second consecutive season and place fourth in District 6-A during the regular season.
Marsh concluded his career as the boys program’s all-time leading scorer, compiling 2,403 career points (2,200 of which came in three seasons at RBS).
Carter and Gregory led the top-ranked Tigerettes to a 33-1 record (a school record for victories in a single season), a District 8-AA championship during the regular season , the 8-AA Tournament title and the Region 4-AA Tournament title.
Macon County rolled to a 71-50 victory over Maplewood in its state-tournament opener before its season ended abruptly, with the girls state tournament being suspended and then eventually canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus.
Carter — who signed with Trevecca Nazarene University — led the team in scoring (16.3 points per game), rebounding (6.9) and assists (3.6), and she also averaged 1.7 steals per game. She shot 56% from the field, 43% from three-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
Gregory made a team-leading 92 3-pointers, shooting 44% from three-point range. Gregory shot 45% from the field and 86% at the free-throw line. She averaged 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a team-leading 2.6 steals per game.
Businesses allowed to reopen
Gov. Bill Lee announced in late April that restaurants and businesses in 89 of the state’s 95 counties — excluding the six counties where the state’s major cities are located — could reopen.
The plan is part of Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, which is a strategy to help Tennesseans return to work in a safe environment, restore their livelihoods and reboot the state’s economy.
Lee announced earlier last week that his stay-at-home order would end on April 30, and therefore, the vast majority of businesses would be able to reopen on May 1.
All restaurants were relegated to carryout service and delivery as of March 23. Restaurants had their dining rooms closed for 35 days.
Retail outlets were able to reopen, operating under similar guidelines (including having its stores at 50% capacity).
Non-essential businesses were ordered to close for two weeks, beginning on April 1, as Lee issued a safer-at-home order. That order was eventually extended through the end of April.
After Lee mandated on April 28 that barbershops and hair salons be among the entities that would remain closed until May 29, he did an about-face one day later, amending section 11 and paragraph A of Executive Order 30 to allow businesses or organizations that perform close-contact personal services such as hair salons, barbershops, massage therapists and nail technicians to reopen in early May.
The reopening came with numerous safety requirements.
Noone was allowed to wait for his/her appointment in the shops, and only 50% of the number of work stations can be utilized. Clean or disposable capes and linens must be provided for each client, and areas that are used must be cleaned and sanitized between each client.
Stylists must wear face masks, and both stylists and clients must wash their hands before the service is provided.
MAY
Graduations postponed
Graduations for Macon County’s high schools were slated for May 14 and 15, but they were rescheduled.
Graduation at Red Boiling Springs was moved to June 18, while Macon County High held its graduation ceremony one day later. Both graduations will be held on the schools’ football fields.
Each graduating senior received four tickets for his/her family, and social distancing between families was emphasized.
It was also announced on Friday that there will be no school-system-sponsored proms for the two high schools this year, though proms were organized by other groups for the students.
Four inmates escape jail
Four inmates who escaped from the Macon County Jail during the overnight hours last Wednesday were quickly located and captured.
Those inmates — 26-year-old Levi Radford Polson (of Scottsville, Kentucky), 27-year-old Lucas Adam Tracy (of Westmoreland), 23-year-old Stephen Earl Sullivan (of Hartsville), and 24-year-old Jeremy Bruce Fuller (of Lafayette) — were all in custody before 8 a.m.
Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons said that he received a phone call at 6:15 a.m. notifying him of their escape. It was discovered that they were missing at the morning head count.
Gammons would not disclose how that the inmates escaped but did acknowledge that there were some resulting measures pertaining to some employees who were working at the time of their escape.
JUNE
Macon County Fair canceled
The Macon County Fair Board decided to cancel the 2020 event.
Earlier that same day, it was announced that the 2020 Wilson County Fair had been canceled.
A meeting regarding the decision to cancel the Macon County Fair consisted of extensive discussion. There were many variables that factored into the decision for the 16-member fair board.
The fair had been held every year since 1982.
RBS girls basketball coach relieved of his duties
Red Boiling Springs High School and Junior High head girls basketball coach Dustin McKinney was relieved of his coaching duties.
McKinney informed his players on Monday morning.
McKinney led the program for six years and is now in his 13th year at the school.
McKinney helped the program to its most success since the 2010-11 campaign last season, winning 23 games and reaching the Region 3-A Tournament semifinals before suffering a 63-39 loss to fourth-ranked and eight-time state champion Clarkrange, which advanced to the Class A state semifinals before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus in the midst of the girls state tournament.
McKinney and Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles said that the reason for the move involved administration being ready to go in a different direction.
McKinney was selected as the District 6-A Coach of the Year in 2019-20 as Red Boiling Springs won 20 games and placed fourth in 6-A during the regular season before falling to visiting Trousdale County in its 6-A Tournament opener.
The program won 20 games in three of his six seasons at the helm and reached the regional tournament four times over that span, capturing the District 8-A regular-season championship in 2016-17. At the high-school level, McKinney compiled a 110-81 record and a 157-89 mark in 12 years at the junior-high level.
Long-time RBS boys basketball coach resigns
Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball head coach Michael Owens announced that he was stepping down as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
Owens pointed to a decreasing desire to coach as more coming from mental — rather than physical — fatigue.
RBS won 20 games last season but had its season end earlier than it hoped for, suffering a one-point loss to Pickett County in the District 6-A Tournament quarterfinal round.
Owens — who is a 1989 RBS graduate — served as the high-school girls and boys assistant coach for five seasons in the 1990s before he led the Clay County boys basketball program to the substate in his one season at the school.
He returned to Red Boiling Springs the next season (2000-01).
As the Red Boiling Springs Junior High coach, he had a perfect season in his first year back, producing a 25-0 record and winning the Tops-N-Tennessee (TNT) Class AA state title. The program reached the TNT final four four times and won two Highland Rim Tournament titles.
As a high-school coach, Owens compiled 291 total wins, six 20-win seasons, 10 15-win seasons, nine regional-tournament appearances, four regional semifinal appearances, two regional runner-up trophies, two district-tournament titles, one district regular-season championship and two substate/sectional appearances. He helped RBS to the school’s lone substate/sectional appearance during the 2009-10 seasons, falling at Chattanooga Schools for the Arts and Sciences in a game that was tied with two minutes remaining.
Wilmore unseats Driver in Lafayette mayoral election
Jerry Wilmore defeated incumbent Richard Driver by a margin of 373-134 in the Lafayette Municipal Election.
Wilmore retired from Tri-County Electric in 2019.
Wilmore was in the midst of his third four-year term as a Lafayette City Council member. He was elected back to the council in 2018, after having previously served two four-year terms as a council member (with the prior stint ending in 2014).
Driver won the 2012 mayoral race, defeating incumbent J.Y. Carter and John Keller.
Then, in 2016, he defeated Tom Roberts.
In addition to electing a new mayor, voters chose to make changes on the city council as well, with two of the three available seats going to newcomers.
Jason Phelps was the lone exisiting council member to be re-elected. Phelps received the most votes (270).
Jeff Hudson received the second-most votes (266). Bryan Nichols garnered the third most votes, with his 192 leaving him with five more than fourth-place David Kempf.
Kempf was eventually appointed to the seat that Wilmore vacated.
In addition to Phelps, other existing council members — Pam Cothron and Roger Russell — were among the other five individuals who received votes. Russell (151) and Cothron (141) received the fifth and sixth most votes.
West removed as Macon County High principal
B.J. West was removed as the principal at Macon County High School.
In late June, job openings for the Macon County School District were posted on its web site, and there was a principal listing for Macon County High.
West was one of the individuals who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
West was the emcee at the Macon County High graduation on June 19, which was held at the school’s football field (Pat Parker Memorial Field).
Two days later, it was confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
The following day, Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles released a statement and issued an apology on the school district’s Facebook page on June 22 informing the public that a school-system employee who attended the graduation had tested positive for COVID-19.
The graduation was originally scheduled for May 15 but was postponed due to the coronavirus.
West had been diagnosed with a sinus-related illness one day prior to the graduation but was not experiencing coronavirus symptoms at the time. However, he was administered a coronavirus test at the time.
Then, three days later (which was two days after the graduation), it was discovered that he had tested positive.
West had been the MCHS principal for the past five years, after serving for two years as the principal at Macon County Junior High School.
He was initially moved into a different position in the Macon County School System, but West eventually accepted a position in the Trousdale County School System.
Colter, Mullinix hired to lead RBS basketball programs
It was announced that Layce Colter and Andrew Mullinix had been hired to lead the Red Boiling Springs High School basketball programs.
Mullinix succeeded Michael Owens, who he played for. Owens led the program for 20 seasons.
Mullinix has led the junior-high boys program for the past four years, and he continues to do that.
Mullinix — who graduated from RBS in 2011 — had been serving as an assistant coach for former RBS girls basketball head coach Dustin McKinney, who was relieved of his duties weeks earlier.
Colter was hired to lead the Lady Bulldog high-school and junior-high basketball programs.
After graduating from Cumberland University in the spring of 2015, Colter coached at Macon County High from 2015-18, serving as an assistant coach under her former head coach at RBS (Larry White). During the final two of her three seasons with the Tigerettes, Macon County reached the state tournament, finishing as the state runner-up in 2018.
As a Lady Bulldog, Colter helped the program to its last state-tournament appearance in 2011, suffering a 53-32 loss to Wayne County in its state opener.
Colter is the program’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,500 points, and she played for one season at Freed-Hardeman University before concluding her playing career at Cumberland University.
