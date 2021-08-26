The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) made the decision to cancel the 2021 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour — also known as the Washington Youth Tour — amid concerns over COVID-19.
For more than 50 years, teens from rural America have been traveling to Washington, D.C., for the trip, courtesy of Tri-County Electric and other local cooperatives, their state association, and the NRECA.
“While we are disappointed this year’s students will not have the opportunity to experience the learning, fun and fellowship the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour provides, we agree that NRECA made the correct decision” Tri-County Electric Executive Vice President and General Manager Paul Thompson said. “In an effort to still have a positive impact on our four short-story winners, Tri-County Electric provided each with a $1,000 scholarship. Hopefully, the youth tour will resume in 2022.”
Tri-County Electric’s 2021 Electric youth tour winners include:
Ellie Copas, Monroe County (Kentucky) High School (the overall winner and a nominee for the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association scholarship)
Camilla Copas, Red Boiling Springs High School
Cherokee Upton, Clay County High School
Mea Williams, Allen County-Scottsville (Kentucky) High School.
— Submitted
