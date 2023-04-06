Alternative school photo

School districts across the state have seen an increase in THC vapes in the hands of students. And with many districts treating THC vapes as a zero-tolerance offense, alternative school programs have become filled to maximum capacity, thus leaving others with lesser offenses to suffer the consequences.

 Roxanne Lambert/Hartsville Vidette

The emergence of vapes in the hands of minors has caused a sweeping health crisis that has now become a major issue in school systems across the nation.

Although it is illegal in Tennessee to sell vapes to minors (individuals under 21), kids are illicitly gaining access to them, many of which contain THC, and bringing them into the schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.