Aaron Gene Hoskins — It was in the Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home in June, 2020, that I met a young man with a big smile on his face. I didn’t know him and he didn’t know me. I was at the Funeral Home to support my best friend, Anita, who had just lost her husband, Jimmy Hoskins. After standing up for a while, I looked around and this young man was sitting alone on the front pew of the Chapel. I walked over and asked if I could sit with him. He graciously invited me to join him. The young man was Anita and Jimmy’s Grandson, Aaron. We visited for more than an hour as I shared stories of me and Anita growing up. He shared stories with me of his Nana and Pa and how much he loved them. He loved their family get-together’s. He loved it when his Pa took him for rides on the tractor when he was little. He told me that he simply “Loved Life”. Aaron also shared with me that he knew he had let his Nana and Pa down when he struggled with addiction. I told him that the love his Nana and Pa had for him could never diminish. He shared that he hoped he had all of that behind him and could be the kind of man that his family expected. I encouraged him to keep the faith and that I loved him, too. We embraced and that was the one and only time I met Aaron. Aaron was born a “firecracker” baby on July 4, 1988, the youngest and only son of Chuck and Robin Graham Hoskins. He was a native of Macon County and a graduate of Macon County High School. Aaron was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Westmoreland. He lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky and was an employee of Bando USA. He loved playing golf. He loved people and he particularly loved his family. Aaron had recently married his love, Hannah, and was looking forward to their new life together when his life was tragically cut short. He was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandfather, Jimmy Hoskins, and his Maternal Grandparents, Jerry and Faye Graham. He is survived by his wife, Hannah, his parents, Chuck and Robin Graham Hoskins, his children, Ashton Hoskins, (who, someday, can carry on the family name) and Bayley Roberts, his grandmother, Anita Hoskins and his sisters, Amanda Maddox and Amber and husband Justin Dalton. I truly hope that everyone here understands that addiction is a disease that will take you away from this world. Addiction is no respecter of persons. Give all the support you can to the ones who have an addiction while understanding the person who can most control the addiction is the one who suffers from it. Many times, the addict simply cannot overcome that urge and we lose our loved ones. In closing, a quote that reminds me of so many: “Hold fast to dreams. For if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” Aaron’s wings are no longer broken and he is flying high with the Angels. Written for Aaron’s family with love, Wanda Dickens, March 15, 2022. A Memorial Service was conducted on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Hannah officiating. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
Aaron Gene Hoskins
Andy Dennis
Editor
