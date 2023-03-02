Alexa de Jesus Munoz Perez, the infant daughter of Clara Yvette Perez Ocampo and Alexis de Jesus Munoz Soto, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on Feb. 20, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral services were conducted on Friday morning at 10 a.m. from the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lafayette, with Father Charles Aketch officiating. Interment followed in Smith Chapel Cemetery in Red Boiling Springs. Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.

