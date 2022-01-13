Alexander, Sue Nell Earps, age 83, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, died January 3, 2022. Sue was born in Carthage, TN and was the daughter of the late, Cordell Earps and Evelyn Adell Butts Earps. She worked for many years as a surgical technician at St. Thomas Hospital. Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed embroidering. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Clair “Bob” Alexander; sister, Linnie Blackaby and son-in-law, Troy Ashburn.
She is survived by: Daughters — Brenda (Robert) Dillingham, Shelia Ashburn and Lisa (Joe) Taylor, Brother — Bobby Earps Grandchildren — Eric Ashburn, Lauren Ashburn, Ben Dillingham and Daniel Dillingham Great-grandchildren — Alexis Dillingham, Noah Dillingham, Nash Dillingham, Jayce Ashburn and Jacob Ashburn
Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Brad Whittemore officiating. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Ben Dillingham, Daniel Dillingham, Wayne Fox, Jesse Duluth, Randy Alexander and Terry Blackaby. Honorary pallbearers were Eric Ashburn and Lauren Ashburn.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visitation was held Thursday and Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
