Alice Marie Collier Akers, age 65, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Macon Community Hospital.
She was born on September 8, 1956, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to the late Henry Clay Collier and Hazel Newsome Collier. She married Mr. James Richard Akers on May 10, 1991. They were blessed with 31 years together. Alice was of the Old Regular Baptist Belief. She enjoyed going shopping at Goodwill and also going to yard sales. Alice collected baby dolls. She loved flowers and especially loved family gatherings.
Along with her parents, Alice was also preceded in death by her Brothers, Roy Collier, Ray Edward Collier, and James Allen Collier; and Sisters, Ruth Moore, Joann Roberts, Wanda Bowling, Edna Collier, and Barbara Kay Roberts. She is survived by; Husband, James Richard Akers; Sons, Clyde S. Hall and wife, Tammy, and Benny G. Hall and wife, Mary; Grandchildren, Courtney Kendall and Benjamin Hall; Great-Grandson, Jase Caraker; and Brother, Keith Collier.
Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Marie Akers were conducted on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from The Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Ministers officiating. Interment followed in The Booker Fork Cemetery in Pike County, Kentucky. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
