Allen Jaxon Dale, age 71, of Lafayette, TN, passed away on, June 18, 2022, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN. The Family has chosen Cremation and a Celebration of Life service for Allen Jaxon Dale will be held at a later date.
Allen Jaxon Dale
Andy Dennis
Editor
