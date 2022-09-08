Angela Coons Doss, 66, of Lafayette, passed away Aug. 29, 2022. Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Sept. 1, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Jack Honeycutt and Mike Rogers officiating. Interment followed in The Underwood Cemetery.
