Ann Dora Denson Gregory, 84, of Lafayette, TN passed away on, October 18, 2021 at the Smith County Health & Rehab in Carthage, TN. Funeral Services were conducted Friday morning, October 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Brother Tony Day officiating.

