Mrs. Anna Marie Sims, age 72 of Hartsville, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022 at her home.
She was preceded in death by parents, Benton and Idelia Wix Johns; two sons, Michael and Joey Carter; and sister, Edna Harris.
She is survived by husband, David Sims; three grandchildren, Michael, Peyton and Lydia, two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert (Kathy) Johns and W.C. (Ruby) Johns
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.
