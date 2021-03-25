Annie Lee Dickens Heady, 77, of Westmoreland, passed away on March 18.
Funeral services were conducted on March 21 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Scotty Jenkins officiating. Interment followed in Nelson McDonald Cemetery.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 2:38 pm
