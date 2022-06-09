Anthony Ray Gregory, better known as “Cheesy” was born into this world on November 11, 1964, to the late Gene William Gregory and Gladys Wright Gregory. He departed this life for his Heavenly Home on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the age of fifty-seven years, six months and twenty days.
Cheesy was saved by The Lord’s Sweet Grace in 1979. He was a member of Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church #2. Cheesy worked at American Greetings Card Factory until it closed down in 1996. He then went to work for the Macon County School System and retired in 2019. Cheesy loved UT Football and Nascar Racing. He was a big Dale Earnhardt fan. Cheesy was a big supporter of Macon County PeeWee Football. He had the biggest heart and always helped as many charities as he could. Cheesy was always smiling. He was very well known and very loved by many. Cheesy will be dearly missed.
Anthony “Cheesy” Gregory is survived by; Brothers, Terry Gregory and Wife, Tonya, Jeff Gregory and Wife, Danielle, and Mike Gregory and Wife, Denise; Sister, Brenda Farley and Husband, Jackie; Foster Sister, Mary Walton and Husband, Steve; Half-Sister, Stacy Gregory; Nieces and Nephews, Christopher Farley and Wife, Amanda , Katelyn Farley and Friend, Jaclyn Gearlds, Jeremy Gregory, and Alishia Gregory; Great-Nieces and Nephews, Hunter Farley, Madison Farley, Alyssa Farley, and Carley Gregory; and a Very Special Uncle and Aunt, Larry Gregory and Wife, Patricia. A host of Step- Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Ray “Cheesy” Gregory were conducted on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Todd Austin and Elder Dean Dyer officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were; Jackie Farley, Christopher Farley, Jeff Harper, Anthony Carter, Barry Newberry, and Ashley Mercer. Honorary pallbearers were; Steve Walton, Jimmy Crowder, Randy Reese, and Jeremy Gregory.Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
