Arlin Fay West, 82, of the Hermitage Springs Community in Clay County, TN, passed away July 20, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Services were conducted Saturday afternoon, July 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Elder Tim Towns officiating. Interment followed in the Haysville Cemetery.
Latest News
- Fair Board celebrates its 40th year
- Macon County Fair Schedule
- Administration building plans get green light from commission
- 4-H grillers, state champs last year, organizing for a new season
- Community calendar
- Freed-Hardeman announces spring 2022 president's, dean's lists
- Budget provides $100 million for building projects at Tennessee Tech
- Tech women earn first WBCA academic top 25 ranking
Articles
- Drive-In a passion for community, owners
- Macon to re-advertise for director of schools candidates
- Drug investigation results in five arrests, shots fired
- Police
- Transition facility for women to open soon in Lafayette
- Macon County students return for the 2022-23 school year
- Winding Stairs sees multiple improvements
- Police happenings
- Tobacco fields a growing experience as a youth
- Community calendar
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.