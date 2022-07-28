Arlin Fay West, 82, of the Hermitage Springs Community in Clay County, TN, passed away July 20, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Services were conducted Saturday afternoon, July 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Elder Tim Towns officiating. Interment followed in the Haysville Cemetery.

