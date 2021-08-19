Arnold Keith Taylor, better known as Keith, was born on Sep. 19, 1952, in Tipton, Indiana,
to Bob Taylor and Marie Norman Taylor. He was one of two children born to this union.
Keith was saved by the Lord’s sweet grace and was a long-time member of Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church.
Keith married Susan Elaine Green on May 14, 1971. They were blessed with two daughters, and Keith and Elaine recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Keith was employed at Tri-County Electric Cooperative and retired on March 30, 2018, after 45 years of dedicated service.
Keith enjoyed beach vacations, playing golf, and most of all, watching his grandchildren play sports.
On Tuesday evening, Aug. 10, 2021, at the age of 69 years, 10 months, and 22 days, Keith was carried by the angels to his Heavenly home. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by: his parents, Bob and Marie Taylor; wife, Elaine Taylor; daughters, Delanie Baughn (and husband, Scott), Tara Wix (and husband, Shannon); grandchildren, Cassidy Baughn, Sawyer Baughn, Owen Goodman, Dalten Wix, Grace Goodman, Taye Wix; and sister, Laura Steen (and husband, Terry). Several special nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were conducted on Aug. 13, 2021, from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Jeff Elliott officiating. Interment followed in Drury Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Gary Whitaker, Steve Linville, Mark Shrum, Dewayne Sloan, Jerry Wilmore and Roger Long. Honorary Pallbearers were Sawyer Baughn, Owen Goodman, Dalten Wix and Taye Wix.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
