Austin Brent Forrest was born on May 1, 2001, in Lebanon, Tennessee, to William Brent Forrest and Penny Lynn Jent.
He was preceded in death by Father, William Brent Forrest; Grandparents, Gordon and Edna Henson Jent, and Allan Brent Forrest; Uncles, Jerry Forrest, Brian Forrest and Jimmy Wester. Austin was a 2020 graduate of Macon County High School. He enjoyed playing video games, doing computer repairs, and IT studies. On Monday, October 4, 2021, at the age of twenty years, five months, and three days, Austin Brent Ford departed this life for his Eternal home. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Austin Brent Forrest is survived by; Mother,Penny Lynn Jent; Brother, Rocky Allen Jent and companion Destinie Miller;Grandmothers, Sharron Durbin and Beverly Forrest; Aunts and Uncles, Bruce Jent, Rodney Jent and Companion, Nicole Turner, James Forrest, Vanessa Webster; Nieces and Nephews, Loralie Jent, Kolby Jent, Domenic Jent, and Weston Jent. A host of Great Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Austin Brent Forrest were conducted on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Brother Tyler Whittemore officiating. Pallbearers were; Rocky Jent, Bruce Jent, Rodney Jent, Kolby Jent, and Domenic Jent. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.