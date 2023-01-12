Austin Glynn Carver, age 26, of Lafayette, TN, passed away Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, in Lafayette, TN.
Funeral Services for Austin Glynn Carver were conducted Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Joey Green & Lloyd Schroeter officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN. Directors, 615-666-4011.
